Hot, but some rain?

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Early morning storms up north continue to push through pre-sunrise for your Wednesday morning. These storms should clear up quickly, leaving mostly sunny skies behind. High heat remains our primary focus in the forecast, with temperatures as hot as 110° in some places. This makes heat exhaustion a very real threat for people and animals. Now, this afternoon, a pop up shower or two in the southwest can’t be counted out, but chances are slim. Temperatures cool tomorrow, and rain chances go up ever so slightly.

