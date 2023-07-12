Dumas Walmart hosting pie-throwing fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospital

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Dumas Walmart is hosting a pie-throwing fundraiser that benefits the Children’s Miracle Network for their 36th annual CMNH Campaign.

Dumas area residents are invited to pelt local officials with a pie. Local officials include Moore County Judge Rowdy Rhoades, Dumas Police Chief Rick Pippins and Carl Watson, Executive Director of the Moore County Chamber of Commerce.

The fundraiser will begin on Friday July 14, from 12:30 p.m. until all pies have run out.

Costs are $10 for one pie or $20 for three pies. All proceeds will go to the Harrington Cancer & Health Foundation.

Those who do not want to participate in throwing pies but still want to donate can do so inside the store during check-out through July 14.

“We can’t wait to see the pies fly for a good cause this Friday,” said store manager Xiomara Milla. “Our store is excited to have the opportunity to give back to the community by supporting Children’s Miracle Network, and once again renewing the inspirational partnership that Walmart and CMNH have held since 1987.”

