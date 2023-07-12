Doppler Dave Updates This Heat

Our hot pattern this week will reach its peak today with highs from 100-108 across the region. A Heat Advisory is in effect for eastern and western counties and an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Palo Duro Canyon. Skies will remain clear through tonight as high pressure envelopes the area and we will cool into the low 70s overnight. Beginning tomorrow, the upper level high will begin to shift southward away from our region slightly and will allow the heat to drop somewhat with highs in the 90s. A few scattered storms will be possibly by tomorrow evening with chances increasing by the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.