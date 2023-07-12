Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Doppler Dave Updates This Heat

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
KFDA First Alert Feature Title(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our hot pattern this week will reach its peak today with highs from 100-108 across the region. A Heat Advisory is in effect for eastern and western counties and an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Palo Duro Canyon. Skies will remain clear through tonight as high pressure envelopes the area and we will cool into the low 70s overnight. Beginning tomorrow, the upper level high will begin to shift southward away from our region slightly and will allow the heat to drop somewhat with highs in the 90s. A few scattered storms will be possibly by tomorrow evening with chances increasing by the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video on TikTok went viral of an Amarillo boy going door-to-door looking for friends.
TikTok video of Amarillo kid highlights issues of bullying
Amarillo police said two people died after an officer-involved shooting last night near Grand...
Amarillo Police Department releases names of 2 killed in officer-involved shooting last night near Grand Street
Authorities said an Amarillo police officer was hospitalized after getting hit by a vehicle...
Amarillo police officer hospitalized after hit by vehicle Wednesday morning on SE 3rd Ave
Pumping continues in Amarillo
Estimated 990 million gallons pumped from Amarillo playa lakes
Clovis police said a suspect is in the hospital after a house explosion led to a fight with a...
Clovis police: Suspect hospitalized after house explosion

Latest News

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Hot, but some rain?
Shelden's Wednesday Outlook 7/12
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
One More Hot One
One More Hot One