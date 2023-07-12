Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Clovis police: 7-year-old shot in the head, 3 arrested

Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl hospitalized.
Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl hospitalized.(File image - Pixabay)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl hospitalized.

Police say officers responded to the call just before 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The caller stated a small, white SUV was being shot at by a man wearing all black near 12th and Calhoun Street.

In a second call, the caller said his sister was shot in the head and they were going to the hospital.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting and began speaking to possible witnesses.

Officers also responded to Plains Regional Medical Center and found a small, white SUV with multiple bullet holes on the driver’s side of the car. Officers were then notified of a 7-year-old girl inside the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was transported to a medical facility in Texas for further treatment.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit began investigating the shooting, and the investigation led to the arrest of 48-year-old Jeffrey Smiley for child abuse resulting in great bodily harm, five counts of assault with intent to commit a violent felony, child abuse, and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police also arrested 29-year-old Jocelyn Smiley for child abuse and 32-year-old Brandon Brooks for accessory to assault with intent to commit a violent felony and harboring or aiding a felon.

The Clovis Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information related to the shooting.

If you have any information, call Clovis Police at (575) 769-1921.

To submit an anonymous tip, call Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video on TikTok went viral of an Amarillo boy going door-to-door looking for friends.
TikTok video of Amarillo kid highlights issues of bullying
Amarillo police said two people died after an officer-involved shooting last night near Grand...
Amarillo Police Department releases names of 2 killed in officer-involved shooting last night near Grand Street
Pumping continues in Amarillo
Estimated 990 million gallons pumped from Amarillo playa lakes
Clovis police said a suspect is in the hospital after a house explosion led to a fight with a...
Clovis police: Suspect hospitalized after house explosion
The North Heights Advisory Association needs to raise $75,000 and Potter County will match.
‘We’re going to see a lot of action’: North Heights Advisory Association gives update on senior living facility

Latest News

West Texas A&M building gets new life as Geneva Schaeffer Education Building
West Texas A&M building gets new life as Geneva Schaeffer Education Building
Authorities said an Amarillo police officer was hospitalized after getting hit by a vehicle...
Amarillo police officer hospitalized after hit by vehicle Wednesday morning on SE 3rd Ave
Amarillo firefighters battled a structure fire Wednesday morning on Southeast 15th Avenue.
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office determines cause of Wednesday morning duplex fire
700 S Harrison Parking
Million dollar project to expand parking for the First Bank Southwest tower