Amarillo police officer hospitalized after hit by vehicle Wednesday morning on SE 3rd Ave

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said an Amarillo police officer was hospitalized after getting hit by a vehicle this morning on Southeast 3rd Avenue.

Wednesday morning, the APD officer was struck while crossing a crosswalk on Southeast 3rd Avenue and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Amarillo Police Department.

The officer’s family has been notified.

Police said all traffic lanes of Southeast 3rd Avenue between Taylor and Fillmore streets are blocked because of the crash.

Traffic will be affected for a short time while APD Traffic Investigation Unit investigates.

