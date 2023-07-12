Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police officer hospitalized after hit by vehicle Wednesday morning on SE 3rd Ave

Authorities said an Amarillo police officer was hospitalized after getting hit by a vehicle...
Authorities said an Amarillo police officer was hospitalized after getting hit by a vehicle this morning on Southeast 3rd Avenue.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said an Amarillo police officer was hospitalized after getting hit by a vehicle this morning on Southeast 3rd Avenue.

Wednesday morning, the APD officer was struck while crossing a crosswalk on Southeast 3rd Avenue and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Amarillo Police Department.

The officer’s family has been notified.

Police said all traffic lanes of Southeast 3rd Avenue between Taylor and Fillmore streets are blocked because of the crash.

Traffic will be affected for a short time while APD Traffic Investigation Unit investigates.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video on TikTok went viral of an Amarillo boy going door-to-door looking for friends.
TikTok video of Amarillo kid highlights issues of bullying
Amarillo police said two people died after an officer-involved shooting last night near Grand...
Amarillo Police Department releases names of 2 killed in officer-involved shooting last night near Grand Street
Pumping continues in Amarillo
Estimated 990 million gallons pumped from Amarillo playa lakes
Clovis police said a suspect is in the hospital after a house explosion led to a fight with a...
Clovis police: Suspect hospitalized after house explosion
The North Heights Advisory Association needs to raise $75,000 and Potter County will match.
‘We’re going to see a lot of action’: North Heights Advisory Association gives update on senior living facility

Latest News

Amarillo firefighters battled a structure fire Wednesday morning on Southeast 15th Avenue.
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office determines cause of Wednesday morning duplex fire
700 S Harrison Parking
Million dollar project to expand parking for the First Bank Southwest tower
The Commissioner’s Court on Monday approved Potter County Road and Bridge to start repairing 12...
Potter County Road and Bridge will begin repairing roads in Valle De Oro
The two-day Brazos Headwaters Local Food Summit is coming to Clovis July 25 and 26. (Source:...
Brazos Headwaters Food Summit to take place in Clovis starting July 25