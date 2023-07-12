Amarillo man on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list captured in Florida

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials say an Amarillo man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list has been captured in Florida.

Vegas Jarrod Brown was captured Monday in Orange Park, Florida, by the U.S. Marshals Service.

DPS special agents and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force in Amarillo worked with the U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Brown was convicted of two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact in 2018 and sentenced to ten years’ probation.

Brown was wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office since 2021 for probation violation on the two counts, sex offender’s duty to register and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

