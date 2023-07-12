Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office determines cause of Wednesday morning duplex fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters battled a structure fire Wednesday morning on Southeast 15th Avenue.

About 4:58 a.m. this morning, Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a fire at 411 S.E. 15th Ave, Amarillo Fire Department officials said.

Fire crews arrived around 5:04 a.m. and saw a single story duplex with fire coming from the front window.

Firefighters began a fire attack from the window before going through the front door to put the fire out.

Officials said 18 firefighters and six units responded to the blaze.

The fire was contained to the den area. About 6:35 a.m., the fire was extinguished.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by a homeless person and that the property had no utilities.

No injuries were reported.

