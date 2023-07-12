71st Annual Budweiser Partnership starts Thursday at Ross Rogers Golf Complex

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 71st Annual Budweiser Partnership golf tournament starts on Thursday and goes through Sunday at Ross Rogers Golf Complex.

This year the tournament will feature a Championship Flight, Presidents Flight, and 8 full Flights in the field.

Below is the Championship Flight Schedule for the four-day tournament:

Thursday, July 13th- Championship Qualifying- 2:00 p.m. Shotgun Start at Mustang

Friday, July 14th- Round 1 Matches- Championship Bracket begins at 12:20 p.m. at WildHorse

Saturday, July 15th- Quarterfinal Matches- Championship Bracket begins at 8:20 a.m. at Mustang

Saturday, July 15th- Semi Finals- Championship Bracket begins at 1:30 p.m. at Mustang

Sunday, July 16th- 36 Hole Final Begins at 8: 20 a.m.- 2nd 18 Holes begins around 1:40 p.m. at Mustang

