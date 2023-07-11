West Texas A&M football reveals new uniforms for 2023 season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffaloes football team revealed their new uniforms on social media on Monday afternoon.

The major changes include swapping from white pants to maroon pants on their home uniforms and adding the new gray alternate uniform to the jersey rotation.

The Buffs also highlighted the availability of their West Texas A&M Athletics Family Pass with the reveal of the jerseys.

Families who purchase the family pass will get two adults and their children (under 18) full access to every regular season home game for the Buffaloes in every sport for the 2023-24 school year.

For more information, go to GoBuffsGo.com/familypass.

