AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT has announced a three day lane closure in our area starting tomorrow.

The US 87 southbound driving lane from Amarillo Creek to FM 1719 will be closed Wednesday July 12 beginning at 7 a.m., until Friday July 14.

The southbound FM 1719 off ramp will also be closed.

