SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Coach Ken Plunk and Hart Pisani
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Coach Ken Punk and Hart Pisani on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Ken Plunk, Tascosa Football Head Coach:
Tascosa Football head coach Ken Plunk talks to us about Coach Hamrick his defensive coordinator for the last 8 years, about his new position in Borger as football head coach, how he feels going into the season and more!
Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News Reporter:
Amarillo Globe-News Sports Reporter Hart Pisani talks to us about the football season quickly approaching, expectations for some teams this season and more!
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.