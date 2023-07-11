Rodent, reptile population on the rise after flooding in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Flooding in the Panhandle is causing a recent increase in rodents and reptiles.

Over the past months rain has created a perfect breeding ground, and in the next few months experts say it could cause a population explosion.

“When the females give birth after four weeks, they immediately breed again, over the course of a year like this, a female might reproduce nine times because conditions are so well,” says Professor of Biology for West Texas A&M University, Dr. Ray Matlack.

An Amarillo exterminator says, this has been a busy year so far, and we haven’t fully seen the extent of the population increase.

Bruce Burney, Owner of Bugs Burney Pest Control says, it’s been difficult to keep up with the growing reptile and rodent population.

“Well our little traps hold you know eight of them deals, each one of them will kill a minimum of ten mice, so that’s 80 mice, but they’re still so strong and they just keep coming back,” says Burney.

Burney offered a few suggestions you can use to keep the population down around your home.

“You wanna start out by sealing your structure, then you always wanna start putting out baits or whatever your addressing your to need to trap or bait,” says Burney.

Dr. Matlack says, if rain continues in the Panhandle, we could be seeing these insects, rodents, and reptiles into the fall months.

“Given what we’re seeing here already, it’s a safe bet that we’re going to have more than you would see in a normal year,” said Dr. Matlack.

Dr. Matlack also wants to remind residents to keep the shrubbery around their homes trimmed down to help with the rodents.

