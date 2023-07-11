Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Potter County Road and Bridge will begin repairing roads in Valle De Oro

The Commissioner’s Court on Monday approved Potter County Road and Bridge to start repairing 12 roads in the Valle De Oro community.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Commissioner’s Court on Monday approved Potter County Road and Bridge to start repairing 12 roads in the Valle De Oro community.

The plan moving forward is to start patching with caliche and recycled asphalt in August.

“This will be a one time fix. It will only be done by the roads affected by the flooding that were identified by our Road and Bridge Department,” said John Coffee, Potter County Commissioner, Precinct Three.

The roads being repaired are:

  • Saddleback
  • Murray Lane
  • Buena Vista
  • Horseshoe
  • Chuckwagon
  • Turkey Trail
  • Quail
  • Trails End
  • Ferns
  • Bobcat Road
  • Hidden Valley
  • Meadow

The project will take some time, but the county is busy getting materials ready.

“We’re going to try and get it started around August and run it through September. We’re hopefully going to get it done within the month. It all depends on the weather,” said Donnie Reavis, department head for Potter County Road and Bridge.

The county wants to stress this is a one time fix. They are hopeful these repairs will help the community in some way.

“They were affected by the flood and I just think this shows a good will on a part of the County to do the right thing and try to help those citizens out with repairing these roads,” said Coffee.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police said two people died after an officer-involved shooting last night near Grand...
Amarillo Police Department releases names of 2 killed in officer-involved shooting last night near Grand Street
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south...
Amarillo police: 2 dead, 5 injured in overnight shooting
Clovis police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.
Clovis police investigating deadly shooting that happened over the weekend
A video on TikTok went viral of an Amarillo boy going door-to-door looking for friends.
TikTok video of Amarillo kid highlights issues of bullying
Amarillo police are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street.
Amarillo police investigating crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street

Latest News

The two-day Brazos Headwaters Local Food Summit is coming to Clovis July 25 and 26. (Source:...
Brazos Headwaters Food Summit to take place in Clovis starting July 25
Rodents, reptiles population on the rise after flooding in the Panhandle
Rodent, reptile population on the rise after flooding in the Panhandle
Clovis police said a suspect is in the hospital after a house explosion led to a fight with a...
Clovis police: Suspect hospitalized after house explosion
Amarillo ISD hosting job fair for various positions within AISD
Amarillo ISD hosting job fair for various positions within AISD