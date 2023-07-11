Potter County Road and Bridge will begin repairing roads in Valle De Oro

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Commissioner’s Court on Monday approved Potter County Road and Bridge to start repairing 12 roads in the Valle De Oro community.

The plan moving forward is to start patching with caliche and recycled asphalt in August.

“This will be a one time fix. It will only be done by the roads affected by the flooding that were identified by our Road and Bridge Department,” said John Coffee, Potter County Commissioner, Precinct Three.

The roads being repaired are:

Saddleback

Murray Lane

Buena Vista

Horseshoe

Chuckwagon

Turkey Trail

Quail

Trails End

Ferns

Bobcat Road

Hidden Valley

Meadow

The project will take some time, but the county is busy getting materials ready.

“We’re going to try and get it started around August and run it through September. We’re hopefully going to get it done within the month. It all depends on the weather,” said Donnie Reavis, department head for Potter County Road and Bridge.

The county wants to stress this is a one time fix. They are hopeful these repairs will help the community in some way.

“They were affected by the flood and I just think this shows a good will on a part of the County to do the right thing and try to help those citizens out with repairing these roads,” said Coffee.

