One to Watch: Camren Cavalier

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Whether it’s through the air or on the ground, Canadian quarterback Camren Cavalier is an electrifying offensive force in Texas high school football.

Last season, the Wildcats star single-handedly totaled over 30 passing touchdowns AND 30 rushing touchdowns through the regular season and playoffs.

However, Cavalier was quick to give the credit to his fellow Canadian players.

“Of course, I couldn’t have done anything last year without my teammates.” Cavalier said. “We had a really good bond... That year could not have been done without [everybody] else.”

This summer, Cavalier was named to the 3A Preseason All-State Team as well as named the Preseason District Offensive MVP by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.

Heading into his senior season, he’s a big reason why the Wildcats are considered a state title favorite.

“There’s definitely a lot of big expectations, from not only our community, but just people around the Texas Panhandle.” Cavalier said of all the preseason praise. “Really, we just gotta take it day by day. Not get ahead of ourselves.”

The biggest change for Cavalier next season will be on the sidelines, with his dad (Andy Cavalier) taking over as head coach.

Coach Cavalier is proud of the mentality and humility his son has consistently shown in the face of so much success.

“He’s done a good job with aligning himself with what we believe here in Canadian.” Coach Cavalier said. “That’s to be a selfless teammate and play extremely hard for the people that you’re lined up with.”

Cavalier’s dynamic dual threat ability is what will make him one of the most challenging players for defenses to deal with in the Texas Panhandle.

