Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days. (Source: KAIT)
By Madison Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A father in Arkansas has found online fame thanks to his reactions going viral when welcoming his new daughter into the world.

Brett Sillis and his partner Amanda Renee’ welcomed their third child named Brynlee over the weekend. But it wasn’t Brynlee’s arrival that garnered all the attention, it was the reaction of her father.

Renee’ posted photos of Sillis’ reaction that have since been shared over 4,000 times in just a couple of days.

“I don’t know, I was just shocked,” Sillis said about why he made the faces as baby Brynlee came into the world. “Watching a baby being born.”

Renee’ said she didn’t expect the photos to get this much attention.

“We didn’t even look at them until I got back into the room, and I was like ‘I have to post these,’” she said.

Currently, the photos have also been commented on by more than 1,500 people.

Renee’ said she’s recovering well and is back home with the entire family.

“Being in the hospital any amount of time feels like forever,” she said. “When they told us we could go we were so excited.”

Renee’ said she plans to have the pictures printed and framed.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police said two people died after an officer-involved shooting last night near Grand...
Amarillo Police Department releases names of 2 killed in officer-involved shooting last night near Grand Street
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south...
Amarillo police: 2 dead, 5 injured in overnight shooting
Clovis police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.
Clovis police investigating deadly shooting that happened over the weekend
A video on TikTok went viral of an Amarillo boy going door-to-door looking for friends.
TikTok video of Amarillo kid highlights issues of bullying
Amarillo police are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street.
Amarillo police investigating crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street

Latest News

FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women...
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison
Grandchildren of Aretha Franklin Victorie Franklin, 24, left, Grace Franklin, 17, and Jordan...
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will
LNL: Hostage situation at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas
McDonald's is getting rid of these sweet menu items.
After less than 3 years, McDonald’s is getting rid of its McCafé bakery lineup
LNL: Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released from prison after serving 53 years of a life sentence for 2 murders - clipped version