The high pressure that sent through light scattered showers overnight is going to push over us today, bringing in some high heat. For the day today, expect clearing skies, light winds and daytime highs around 100°. One issue we’ll watch out for today, is humidity is not going away, so it may feel muggy in some portions of the area, making it feel hotter than it actually is. We’ll stay in this pattern through at least Wednesday, but the good news is we’ll see a return of rain chances hopefully as soon as Thursday night.

