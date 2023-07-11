Former Sod Poodles Perdomo, Bednar named MLB All-Stars

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tonight is the MLB All-Star game in Seattle and if you’re watching, you may see some familiar faces take the field for the National League.

Former Sod Poodle Corbin Carroll will start the game, but he’s not the only Soddie-turned-All-Star.

They won’t be starting, but Geraldo Perdomo and David Bednar will join Carroll as former Soddies in Seattle.

Perdomo is now an infielder for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Bednar is a right-handed pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Perdomo is currently batting .271 on the year, fifth on the team amongst players with more than 200 at-bats. It’s his first All-Star selection. According to the MLB, he earned his place as a result of player balloting.

David Bednar, on the other hand, will be making his second All-Star appearance. He’s posting a 1.27 ERA and is fifth in the National League in saves with 17.

We reached out to Sod Poodles President/GM Tony Ensor, and he reiterated the importance of Sod Poodles baseball.

We could not be more proud of Geraldo and David! Along with Corbin Carroll, the Sod Poodles now have three players in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. All three of these players have done the hard work in the minors to achieve this extraordinary success and are very deserving of this recognition! Our fans and front office are truly blessed here in Amarillo to see this caliber of player come through the Sod Poodles organization each season. In reality, on any given night, our fans get to see the MLB stars of the future right here in Amarillo at HODGETOWN.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.