Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Former Sod Poodles Perdomo, Bednar named MLB All-Stars

David Bednar
David Bednar(Amarillo Sod Poodles)
By Preston Moore
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tonight is the MLB All-Star game in Seattle and if you’re watching, you may see some familiar faces take the field for the National League.

Former Sod Poodle Corbin Carroll will start the game, but he’s not the only Soddie-turned-All-Star.

They won’t be starting, but Geraldo Perdomo and David Bednar will join Carroll as former Soddies in Seattle.

Perdomo is now an infielder for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Bednar is a right-handed pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Perdomo is currently batting .271 on the year, fifth on the team amongst players with more than 200 at-bats. It’s his first All-Star selection. According to the MLB, he earned his place as a result of player balloting.

David Bednar, on the other hand, will be making his second All-Star appearance. He’s posting a 1.27 ERA and is fifth in the National League in saves with 17.

We reached out to Sod Poodles President/GM Tony Ensor, and he reiterated the importance of Sod Poodles baseball.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police said two people died after an officer-involved shooting last night near Grand...
Amarillo Police Department releases names of 2 killed in officer-involved shooting last night near Grand Street
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south...
Amarillo police: 2 dead, 5 injured in overnight shooting
Clovis police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.
Clovis police investigating deadly shooting that happened over the weekend
A video on TikTok went viral of an Amarillo boy going door-to-door looking for friends.
TikTok video of Amarillo kid highlights issues of bullying
Amarillo police are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street.
Amarillo police investigating crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Coach Ken Plunk and Hart Pisani
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Coach Ken Plunk and Hart Pisani
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Plunk tells us about Coach Hamrick going to Borger as new head coach and more!
SPORTS DRIVE: We chat football with Hart Pisani as the football season is quickly approaching!
WTAMU football reveal new jerseys for 2023 season.
West Texas A&M football reveals new uniforms for 2023 season