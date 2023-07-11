Estimated 990 million gallons pumped from Amarillo playa lakes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As of today, an estimated 990 million gallons have been pumped out of the playa lakes in Amarillo and is estimated to continue for the next few months until all lakes reach shut-off elevations.

With the pumping of the Amarillo Playa lakes proven to be effective, city council is now considering keeping those pumps for a cost of over half a million dollars.

According to the City’s Public Works, the end of pumping is near. Another Playa Lake has been pumped to its shut-off elevation. Pumping at T-Anchor and Martin is complete.

Greenway’s playa lake is still considered over capacity, Lawrence Lake is 85 percent full, and McDonald Lake is back within its bounds at 100 percent full.

Alan Harder with the City’s Public works says that even though progress has been made, there is still a lot left to do.

“Especially when you look at Lawrence Lake it is a very large lake and so even though it has gone down significantly, there is a lot of water still there and one of the items tomorrow is to consider continuing to keep the temporary pump that is in Western Plaza drive there for at most another four weeks,” says Alan Harder, Interim Public works Director for the City of Amarillo.

Prior to the historic flooding there were six permanent pumps. Harder says all were functional except for two.

“Both permanent pumps at Lawrence Lake failed at the end of last year. However, we had installed temporary pumps in both pump stations at the beginning of this year, knowing that we had water that we needed to get rid of in advance of storms,” explains Harder.

Harder says as pumping comes to an end the city’s focus will shift to how it would go about handling things differently.

“We know that the pumps we have fail often just because of the environment they’re in. They’re pumping a lot of trash, they sit idle for long periods of time when we have dry spells, but then all of a sudden it rains and we turn them on and expect them to run for hours on end and they just aren’t designed to do that,” says Harder.

The city says moving forward they will look to find better ways of handling flooding, Harder says maybe even ways that don’t include pumps.

With the pumping of the Amarillo Playa lakes proven to be effective, city council is now considering keeping those pumps for a cost of over half a million dollars.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.