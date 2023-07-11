Doppler Dave Tracks Increasing July Heat

A summer dome of high pressure will expand across our region this week. The result will be a shift to more sunshine and fewer evening storms as well as an increase in heat. Highs today will be near 100 with afternoon temps in the 100-105 range tomorrow. Most of the week will be hot with triple digits possible through Thursday, but the heat may ease a bit by Friday. Scattered storms are also expected to increase again by the weekend.

