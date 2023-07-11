Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Tracks Increasing Heat

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
As we track a dome of high pressure building across our region, rain chances are diminishing as temperatures begin to escalate. Highs today have been near 100, but levels between 100 and 105 will be present tomorrow. After tomorrow, there should be a slight decrease in temperatures as we drop back into the 90s. Rain chances are minimal today and tomorrow, but will be on the upswing starting late Thursday. Evening storms will be possible this weekend as a few disturbances move off the Rockies at night. Weekend temps may possibly stay in the upper 80s before a return to 90 plus weather returns next week.

