Clovis police: Suspect hospitalized after house explosion

Clovis police said a suspect is in the hospital after a house explosion led to a fight with a...
Clovis police said a suspect is in the hospital after a house explosion led to a fight with a police officer. (Credit: Clovis Police Department)(Clovis Police Department)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police said a suspect is in the hospital after a house explosion led to a fight with a police officer.

Just before 10:00 p.m. Monday, Clovis police and fire services were called to 29 Paseo Village about an explosion at the home.

The caller had described a loud “bang” that was followed by smoke and that the garage door was blown out.

As first responders arrived on scene of the explosion, they saw that the home had sustained substantial damage. The windows to the home were broken out by the explosion and the roof had collapsed into the living room.

Police say, the resident of the home, 32-year-old Anthony Romo, ran away and passed many neighbors.

When an off-duty police officer was trying to see if Romo needed help, officials said Romo pulled a pistol and tried to shoot the officer.

The officer reacted by trying to hit Romo with his marked police vehicle.

Romo evaded the vehicle, which had struck a fence. The officer pulled his vehicle out of the area and was engaged by Romo again, officials said.

The officer discharged a less lethal bean bag shotgun at Romo, and the two got into a physical confrontation.

Romo was eventually subdued and taken to a Lubbock hospital due to blast injuries from the explosion.

An arrest warrant was created for Romo, which include charges of assault with intent to commit a violent felony, battery on a peace officer, felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, trafficking meth, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The arrest is pending until his release from the hospital.

Clovis Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the house explosion.

