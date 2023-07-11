Brazos Headwaters Food Summit to take place in Clovis starting July 25

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The two-day Brazos Headwaters Local Food Summit is coming to Clovis July 25 and 26.

The event will be held in Room 101 of the Clovis Community College Main Building, 417 Schepps Blvd, from 10:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. July 25 and from 8:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. July 26.

Organizers say the summit will provide information, ideas and inspiration for food producers and crafters working in Curry and Roosevelt counties, as well as across the Eastern New Mexico and West Texas region. Networking opportunities to support successful growing and marketing this season will also take place.

“At this Summit, we will hear the voices and stories of those who provide us with nutrient-dense, fresh food, while stewarding lands in eastern New Mexico - places drained by the Brazos River headwaters,” said Berlin Arellano, Ogallala Commons Regional Coordinator for New Mexico.

Doors for July 25 will open at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time. Guest speakers will touch on several topics throughout the day, including getting started in food production, connecting fresh food to health, a local meat production and marketing panel and more. Lunch will be catered by AJ’s Wings at 12:45 p.m. with more presentations to follow.

Day two of the summit, July 26, will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a panel presentation, “Options for Diversifying Your Markets.” A field tour will follow at 9:30 a.m. with a visit to MTA Farms and the Community Garden and Food Pantry at Clovis Community College. Lunch will be catered by Leal’s Mexican Food Restaurant at 11:30 a.m., followed by a Chile Round Tableat at 12:30 p.m.

“We invite anyone interested in food resources to join with us for peer-to-peer learning opportunities, and to inspire networking and new connections between agricultural producers and consumers,” said Arellano.

Registration for the summit is $30 for on day or $50 for both days.

Those interested can register online. Payment can be made by check to Ogallala Commons and mailed to P.O. Box 346, Nazareth, TX 79063 by July 19.

Registration at the door will be $35 per person each day.

