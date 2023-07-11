Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo ISD hosting job fair for various positions within AISD

Amarillo ISD hosting job fair for various positions within AISD
Amarillo ISD hosting job fair for various positions within AISD(Amarillo ISD)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD is hosting a job fair later this week for anyone interested in joining the AISD family.

The job fair will be on Thursday July 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the AmTech Career Academy.

Some of the positions available are as follows:

  • ESD Tutors (High School Graduates): $16/hr
  • Child Nutrition (General Helpers): $10.49/hr
  • Child Nutrition (Cooks): $12.30/hr
  • Maintenance (Custodial): $12.30/hr
  • Maintenance (Groundskeepers): $12.96/hr
  • First Student (Bus Drivers): $20/hr
  • First Student (Bus Monitors): $11/hr
  • HR (Special Ed. Assistants): $13.80/hr
  • HR (Specialized Special Ed. Assistants): $14.06/hr
  • HR (AU ACC, AU ECSE, and BASE Assistants): $16.11/hr
  • Secretary: $15.03/hr
  • Instructional Assistant: $12.83/hr
  • Deaf Ed. Facilitator: $13.80/hr

More information about Amarillo ISD employment opportunities and qualifications, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police said two people died after an officer-involved shooting last night near Grand...
Amarillo Police Department releases names of 2 killed in officer-involved shooting last night near Grand Street
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south...
Amarillo police: 2 dead, 5 injured in overnight shooting
Clovis police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.
Clovis police investigating deadly shooting that happened over the weekend
A video on TikTok went viral of an Amarillo boy going door-to-door looking for friends.
TikTok video of Amarillo kid highlights issues of bullying
Amarillo police are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street.
Amarillo police investigating crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street

Latest News

TxDOT closing US 87 southbound lane, FM 1719 off ramp for the next 3 days
TxDOT closing US 87 southbound lane, FM 1719 off ramp for the next 3 days
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
The two-day Brazos Headwaters Local Food Summit is coming to Clovis July 25 and 26. (Source:...
Brazos Headwaters Food Summit to take place in Clovis starting July 25
Clovis police said a suspect is in the hospital after a house explosion led to a fight with a...
Clovis police: Suspect hospitalized after house explosion