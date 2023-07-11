Amarillo ISD hosting job fair for various positions within AISD

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD is hosting a job fair later this week for anyone interested in joining the AISD family.

The job fair will be on Thursday July 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the AmTech Career Academy.

Some of the positions available are as follows:

ESD Tutors (High School Graduates): $16/hr

Child Nutrition (General Helpers): $10.49/hr

Child Nutrition (Cooks): $12.30/hr

Maintenance (Custodial): $12.30/hr

Maintenance (Groundskeepers): $12.96/hr

First Student (Bus Drivers): $20/hr

First Student (Bus Monitors): $11/hr

HR (Special Ed. Assistants): $13.80/hr

HR (Specialized Special Ed. Assistants): $14.06/hr

HR (AU ACC, AU ECSE, and BASE Assistants): $16.11/hr

Secretary: $15.03/hr

Instructional Assistant: $12.83/hr

Deaf Ed. Facilitator: $13.80/hr

More information about Amarillo ISD employment opportunities and qualifications, click here.

