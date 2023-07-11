Amarillo ISD hosting job fair for various positions within AISD
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD is hosting a job fair later this week for anyone interested in joining the AISD family.
The job fair will be on Thursday July 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the AmTech Career Academy.
Some of the positions available are as follows:
- ESD Tutors (High School Graduates): $16/hr
- Child Nutrition (General Helpers): $10.49/hr
- Child Nutrition (Cooks): $12.30/hr
- Maintenance (Custodial): $12.30/hr
- Maintenance (Groundskeepers): $12.96/hr
- First Student (Bus Drivers): $20/hr
- First Student (Bus Monitors): $11/hr
- HR (Special Ed. Assistants): $13.80/hr
- HR (Specialized Special Ed. Assistants): $14.06/hr
- HR (AU ACC, AU ECSE, and BASE Assistants): $16.11/hr
- Secretary: $15.03/hr
- Instructional Assistant: $12.83/hr
- Deaf Ed. Facilitator: $13.80/hr
More information about Amarillo ISD employment opportunities and qualifications, click here.
