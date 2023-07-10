Xcel Energy Foundation grants $50,000 for disaster relief in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has granted $25,000 each to the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon and the Amarillo Area Foundation to help Panhandle residents impacted by severe weather.

This season’s severe weather has proven to be catastrophic, leaving long-term impacts for many of the residents in Perryton, Amarillo and Hereford.

These circumstances compelled the Xcel Energy Foundation to work with local nonprofits to aid in disaster relief.

“So this money is really to fill in those gaps, what are you’re immediate needs, can we help with bills, can we help with food and clothing and things like that,” said Spokesman for Xcel Energy, Wes Reeves.

The Amarillo Area Foundation says its thankful for Xcel’s partnership, especially during times like these.

“They provided $25,000 to our disaster relief fund to help us with the unbelievable number of disasters facing, it’s just been really rough late spring and early summer,” said Clay Stribling, CEO & president of the Amarillo Area Foundation.

The non-profit organizations are working closely with local partners to focus on what is needed most.

“We talk to the city government, we talk to religious leaders. We say okay who’s doing the work on the ground, who’s helping those in need, how do we distribute our money in a way that is best designed to help people as quickly as possible,” said Stribling.

Wes Reeves said the goal with this grant is to boost funds and help the communities do the best they can to rebuild.

“You really won’t feel normal after you’ve lost your home and your belongings, but there is a sense of normalcy for the communities when we begin to see these devastated areas cleaned up and begin to see things being rebuilt,” said Reeves.

That’s what our area does and will continue to do, rebuilding by working together.

To donate to Amarillo Area Foundation, click here.

To donate to the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon, click here.

