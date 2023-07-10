Who's Hiring?
‘We’re going to see a lot of action’: North Heights Advisory Association gives update on senior living facility

The North Heights Advisory Association needs to raise $75,000 for its senior living facility, and Potter County says it will match.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The North Heights Advisory Association needs to raise $75,000 for its senior living facility, and Potter County says it will match.

“Currently what we want to do is go to some of the foundations here in town and we want to do some grant writing to see if we can obtain even more money than to match that because the project is such a huge project,” said Melodie Graves, president of the North Heights Advisory Association.

The money will then be used for developing the area into a greenspace for the community to enjoy.

“We also have some ideas for housing. We are working with Parkhill to come up with a masterplan for that area and so hopefully in the near future, we’re going to see a lot of action and a lot of change,” said Graves.

Overall, the county believes the project is worth it as Amarillo keeps growing and developing.

“Aesthetically, I think it’s necessary for that building and for those residents that are going to be living there. I think it’s going to be very meaningful to make that a better area for those folks to enjoy,” said John Coffee, Potter County Commissioner- Precinct Three.

Graves says she’s looking forward to the finished project.

“The payoff of all the hard work we’ve done, the meetings, the consultations, all the things we’ve put into it, all the hours. I think it’s going to be great in order to finally see some progress,” said Graves.

The North Heights Advisory Association plans to meet with the oversight committee July 20 to discuss further plans.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

