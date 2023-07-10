TxDOT to work on I-40 bridge from Georgia to Coulter starting Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Department of Transportation crews will begin working on the I-40 bridge from Georgia to Coulter Tuesday.

Officials say crews will begin on I-40 westbound from Georgia to Coulter between 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Once westbound bridge work is complete, crews will move to I-40 eastbound from Coulter to Georgia.

Weather permitting, officials say work is expected to take six days to complete.

