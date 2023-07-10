Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead

James Lewis, a suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area in...
James Lewis, a suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area in 1982, has been found dead, police say.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area and triggered a nationwide scare has died, police confirmed on Monday.

Officers, firefighters and EMTs responding to a report of unresponsive person about 4 p.m. Sunday found James Lewis dead in his Cambridge, Massachusetts, home, Cambridge Police Superintendent Frederick Cabral said in a statement. He was 76, police said.

“Following an investigation, Lewis’ death was determined to be not suspicious,” the statement said.

No one was ever charged in the deaths of seven people who took drugs laced with cyanide. Lewis served more than 12 years in prison for sending an extortion note to Johnson & Johnson, demanding $1 million to “stop the killing.”

When he was arrested in 1982 after a nationwide manhunt, he gave investigators a detailed account of how the killer might have operated. Lewis later admitted sending the letter and demanding the money, but he said he never intended to collect it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south...
Amarillo police: 2 dead, 5 injured in overnight shooting
Amarillo police said two people died after an officer-involved shooting last night near Grand...
Amarillo police: 2 people dead after officer-involved shooting last night near Grand Street
Amarillo police are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street.
Amarillo police investigating crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street
First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: A quieter Sunday Ahead
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash yesterday evening on South Western Street, officials said.
Amarillo police: Man killed after motorcycle crash Thursday on S. Western St.

Latest News

Canyon Independent School District will be hosting a job fair for operations personnel this...
Canyon ISD hosting operations job fair this Thursday
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin pledges loyalty at the Kremlin after short-lived mutiny
Texas Department of Transportation crews will begin working on the I-40 bridge from Georgia to...
TxDOT to work on I-40 bridge from Georgia to Coulter starting Tuesday
FILE - A voter drops his ballot in a drop box at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation...
Deep partisanship will be on display as Congress releases competing voting bills