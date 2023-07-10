Who's Hiring?
A Stormy Start to the Week

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Monday! We’ll stay quiet through the afternoon hours today, with highs topping out in the upper 80′s. Storms look to fire up at about 5PM and progress eastward throughout the evening. These storms will very much be on the scattered side, so not a lot of people will see rain in their areas. However, the storms that do form might back a bit of a punch, featuring some moderate to large sized hail, gusty winds, and some brief but heavy downpours. Things will clear out over the next few days, with lots of sunshine and highs approaching triple digit temperatures.

