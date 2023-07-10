SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jeff Evans and Brad Propst

Who's Hiring?
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with Jeff Evans and Brad Propst on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Jeff Evans, New Fort Lewis College Men’s Basketball Special Assistant to Head Coach:

Former Palo Duro Boy’s basketball coach Jeff Evans, tells us about his new position in New Fort Lewis College as the Men’s basketball special assistant to head coach, his accomplishments with Palo Duro and more!

Brad Propst, New Randall Baseball Head Coach:

Coach Brad Propst tells us about today’s announcement of becoming Randall’s new Baseball head coach, what it means to him to coach the high school he graduated from, next season’s expectations and more!

