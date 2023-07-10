After a quiet Sunday, low clouds could make a return in the early morning hours of your Monday, with short-lived patchy fog present for some. Looking to the day as a whole, we’ll be generally warmer, with highs in the high 90°s. For this afternoon, disturbances in the atmosphere coming off the mountains of New Mexico look to set up the central to southwestern parts of the area up for scattered showers and thunderstorms that could last into tonight. Main severe threats right now are hail, wind and flash flooding thanks to a moist atmosphere. Rain chances dry up Tuesday, we heat up by mid-week, and rain chances return for the weekend.

