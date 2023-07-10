Who's Hiring?
Ochiltree United Way finalizing distribution of Perryton Tornado Recovery Fund(kfda)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - The Ochiltree Untied Way Board of Directors are meeting this week to finalize their plan of action for distribution of the Perryton Tornado Recovery Fund.

In order to qualify, residents must submit an intake form to the Ochiltree County Appraisal District Office by Friday July 14.

Those who have already completed the forms at the Perryton High School CRC event, or at the Appraisal District Office, do not need to fill out another form.

In person interview can be scheduled via phone call as early as this weekend.

All Ochiltree United Way donations have been from private donors and will be separate from the normal opening budget:

  • No Operation or administrative expenses will be taken out of the relief fund
  • No state, federal, or tax dollars have been received by this fund
  • 100 percent of funds received will be given back to the citizens of Perryton

