Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Listening to America: Suicide

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In “Listening to America” Peter Zampa travels the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. Across the country, tens of thousands of people complete suicide every year. In this weeks’ piece, Peter goes to Wyoming and speaks with parents who lost their to son to suicide, and are using their grief to change the lives of other people who are struggling. He also visits an organization that offers intervention and resources to people who need mental health assistance and provides support to those impacted by suicide.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south...
Amarillo police: 2 dead, 5 injured in overnight shooting
Amarillo police said two people died after an officer-involved shooting last night near Grand...
Amarillo police: 2 people dead after officer-involved shooting last night near Grand Street
Amarillo police are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street.
Amarillo police investigating crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street
First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: A quieter Sunday Ahead
Clovis police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.
Clovis police investigating deadly shooting that happened over the weekend

Latest News

Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Pennsylvania police searching for escaped homicide suspect find possible campsites near jail
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after...
James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of dozens of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school
King Charles III welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden with an arrival ceremony on Monday at...
Biden and King Charles III zero in on generational challenge of climate change
The Federal Reserve, Texas Department of Banking issues order to improve control of Herring Bank
The Federal Reserve, Texas Department of Banking issues order to improve control of Herring Bank