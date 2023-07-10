Who's Hiring?
Highland Park community plan features new school, business developments

A development plan for the Highland Park District area will include school, housing and...
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A development plan for the Highland Park District area will include school, housing and business projects near Loop 335 and Lakeside.

Coldwell Banker Commercial First Equity unveiled the 550 acres for housing and commercial development.

Included in the Proposition I projects at new development are a 60,000-square-foot elementary school campus with child care options and a 120,000-square-foot career tech school.

The Highland Park ISD developments propose a softball field, baseball field, parking lot and concession area, school safety features and roadways, utilities and infrastructure for new construction, according to documents.

Proposed housing developments include lots featuring around 2,000-square-foot homes with two car garages.

Multiple new businesses also plan to locate and hire within the district. Five companies with approved land commitment plan to bring almost 4,000 new jobs to the area.

The projects are part of Highland Park’s community development Buffalo Highlands.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

