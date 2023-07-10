Heating Up

Who's Hiring?
By Kevin Selle
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High temperatures climb as rain chances go down. The chance for scattered showers and storms decreases late Monday leaving mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. Look for 100° highs from I-40 to the south and upper 90s to the north. Rain chances don’t pick back up until the end of the workweek, with a 30% chance for scattered storms by Friday. Temperatures drop back to the lower 90s through the weekend and early next week.

