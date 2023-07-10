The Federal Reserve, Texas Department of Banking issues order to improve control of Herring Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Federal Reserve and the Texas Department of Banking have issued an order to tighten and improve control of Herring Bank.

On October 6, 2021, the FDIC issued an order to upgrade the bank’s board and management oversight, affiliate transactions, internal controls, information technology, and its asset and liability management.

As of June 29, 2023, the Federal Reserve noticed flaws in the bank’s board and management oversight, liquidity and funds management practices, and affiliate transaction policies.

Herring Bank, the Board of Governors and the Department have mutually agreed to enter into a cease and desist order.

During this order, the directors of Herring Bank are to submit a strategic plan, accepted by the Federal Reserve, that displays direction, objectives and long-range goals.

Herring Bank is required to submit these plans in a timely manner from the date it was assigned, June 29.

