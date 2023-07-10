Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

The Federal Reserve, Texas Department of Banking issues order to improve control of Herring Bank

The Federal Reserve, Texas Department of Banking issues order to improve control of Herring Bank
The Federal Reserve, Texas Department of Banking issues order to improve control of Herring Bank(Source: KFDA)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Federal Reserve and the Texas Department of Banking have issued an order to tighten and improve control of Herring Bank.

On October 6, 2021, the FDIC issued an order to upgrade the bank’s board and management oversight, affiliate transactions, internal controls, information technology, and its asset and liability management.

As of June 29, 2023, the Federal Reserve noticed flaws in the bank’s board and management oversight, liquidity and funds management practices, and affiliate transaction policies.

Herring Bank, the Board of Governors and the Department have mutually agreed to enter into a cease and desist order.

During this order, the directors of Herring Bank are to submit a strategic plan, accepted by the Federal Reserve, that displays direction, objectives and long-range goals.

Herring Bank is required to submit these plans in a timely manner from the date it was assigned, June 29.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south...
Amarillo police: 2 dead, 5 injured in overnight shooting
Amarillo police said two people died after an officer-involved shooting last night near Grand...
Amarillo police: 2 people dead after officer-involved shooting last night near Grand Street
Amarillo police are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street.
Amarillo police investigating crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street
First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: A quieter Sunday Ahead
Clovis police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.
Clovis police investigating deadly shooting that happened over the weekend

Latest News

Ochiltree United Way finalizing distribution of Perryton Tornado Recovery Fund
Ochiltree United Way finalizing distribution of Perryton Tornado Recovery Fund
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south...
Amarillo police: 2 dead, 5 injured in overnight shooting
Clovis police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.
Clovis police investigating deadly shooting that happened over the weekend
Canyon Independent School District will be hosting a job fair for operations personnel this...
Canyon ISD hosting operations job fair this Thursday