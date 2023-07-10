Clovis police investigating deadly shooting that happened over the weekend

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.

The Clovis Police Department said Sunday about 9:22 a.m., police were called about a person who had been shot in the area of 9th Street and Davis Street.

Officers found a male laying on a driveway who had a wound to his face and no signs of life, police said.

Police secured the scene and the CPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating the homicide.

The name of the victim will be released after the family has been made aware.

Clovis police are asking for the public’s help to identify anyone involved.

If anyone has information on the homicide, call Clovis police at (575) 769-1921.

