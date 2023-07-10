Canyon ISD officially names next Randall baseball head coach

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders baseball team officially has its next head coach.

Brad Propst will take over the role after serving as assistant coach on the staff last year. This past season was Propst first year back at Randall since playing high school baseball as a Raider back in 2007.

Propst played college baseball at Oklahoma State and was selected by the Houston Astros in the 2011 MLB Draft.

He’s also spent time coaching on staffs at Lubbock High and Willis High.

Just last month, former head coach Cory Hamilton announced his retirement after 15 seasons with the Raiders.

The Raiders are coming off their first state tournament appearance since 2007. They will be losing 11 seniors off of that roster.

