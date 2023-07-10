Canyon ISD hosting operations job fair this Thursday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Independent School District will be hosting a job fair for operations personnel this Thursday.

The job fair will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Happy State Bank Stadium, 2800 N. 23rd St. in Canyon.

Organizers say many positions are available in the transportation, maintenance, food services and custodial departments.

More information about open positions in Canyon ISD’s Operations Department can be found online.

