Amarillo police: 2 people dead after officer-involved shooting last night near Grand Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said two people died after an officer-involved shooting last night near Grand Street.

The Amarillo Police Department said Sunday night about 8:19 p.m., an officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Northeast 9th Avenue and North Grand Street.

The license plate on the suspect vehicle did not match the vehicle that it was on, police said.

Because there were three people in the vehicle, more officers were called to help.

During the investigation, the driver was taken out of the vehicle.

While police were speaking with the back seat passenger, he got out of the vehicle and pointed a pistol at the officers, police said.

The officers shot him and the passenger died at the scene of the incident.

During the time, the front seat passenger was struck by gunfire and was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The APD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting and did not identify those involved.

Police said the incident is in the early stages of investigation and that information is limited.

