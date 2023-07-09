Who's Hiring?
A Quieter Sunday

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! We should see much quieter and cooler conditions today, with a mix of sun and clouds with highs building into the upper 70′s. We’ll stay mostly clear tonight with temperatures on the comfortable side dipping into the low 60′s. The story will change tomorrow, where we’ll see the chance of storms return to the area during the afternoon into the evening, a few of which could be on the strong to severe side. However, things will calm down for the majority of the rest of the week with sunny skies and hot temperatures.

