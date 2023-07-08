Who's Hiring?
Former Palo Duro boys basketball head coach Jeff Evans takes college coaching job

By KJ Doyle
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Former Palo Duro boys basketball head coach Jeff Evans has been hired as a special assistant to the head coach at Fort Lewis College.

Evans made the decision to leave the Dons back in may to pursue opportunities coaching in college after 23 years at the high school.

Evans highlighted what he was looking for in his next gig.

“There are guys that I trust, have a lot of confidence in, that was important to me.” Evans said back in May speaking on who he wanted to work for as an assistant in college. “I didn’t want to work for somebody that maybe I didn’t really know how I felt about their style of play or their competence level when it comes to basketball. You assume at the college level everybody’s competent. I don’t think that’s true as it is at any level.”

For Evans, the job marks the start of his coaching days at the college level after tremendous success coaching Palo Duro.

“Maybe it’ll open up an opportunity to maybe be a head coach again at that level.” Evans said.

The former Dons coach will join the staff of Bob Pietrack, who’s entering his ninth season with the program.

Last season, the Skyhawks posted a 29-4 record including 19-3 in conference play.

