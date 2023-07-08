Another Stormy Evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a quiet start to our Saturday, storms will move on once again this evening. Storms look to initiate toward New Mexico at about 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., progressing eastward. As far as timing for Amarillo goes, storms should enter the city at about 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The main activity should exit the region right around midnight tonight. Some scattered showers and storms will be possible overnight, but any activity looks to be relatively weak. While winds don’t look to be quite as strong today as they were yesterday, some of these storms could produce gusts up to 70 to 75 mph. Tomorrow looks to be a lot quieter, with mostly sunny skies and highs building into the low 80′s.

