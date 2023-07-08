Amarillo police investigating crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street.

Amarillo police say around 3:15 p.m. officers were sent to a crash involving a truck and motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Officials say officers are still at the scene.

The crash is being investigated.

