Amarillo police investigating crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street

Amarillo police are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street.
Amarillo police are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash at Hillside Road and Coulter Street.

Amarillo police say around 3:15 p.m. officers were sent to a crash involving a truck and motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Officials say officers are still at the scene.

The crash is being investigated.

