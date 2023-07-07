Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift’s beachfront Rhode Island home on trespassing charge

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A woman who was previously warned to stay away from Taylor Swift’s home in Rhode Island was arrested this week outside the beachfront property, police said.

The woman was discovered in front of the home and arrested on Monday, said Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella.

TMZ published photos showing someone in handcuffs outside the home’s gates, which had multiple “No Trespassing” signs.

Overzealous fans have been a problem for Swift over the years, with several arrests at her homes.

In July 2019, an Iowa man who said he wanted to meet Swift was arrested near her beachfront mansion carrying a crowbar and lock picks, and a New Jersey man was caught inside the home months later. A Florida man who broke into Swift’s home in New York City in 2018 was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to criminal contempt and attempted burglary.

It’s unclear if Swift was home on Monday. She is in the middle of a 52-show stadium tour dubbed “Eras.” On Friday, she released “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recorded version of her third album.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge
Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge
Amarillo police have closed all traffic lanes on 4700 block of South Western Street for a crash.
Amarillo police: Traffic lanes reopened on S. Western Street after crash scene
Amarillo police said they are looking for a suspect after a church was burglarized last week.
Police offering $5,000 reward in their search for suspect after church burglaries in Amarillo
Justin Dwight Johnson
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on child sex crimes
Eastridge resident recounts firework event that led to teen's death
Eastridge resident recounts firework event that led to teen’s death

Latest News

SPC Outlook
First Alert: Severe weather possible this evening
Uniting Parents will be hosting the fifth annual Route 66 Abilities Conference this Saturday....
Uniting Parents hosting Route 66 Abilities Conference Saturday
The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook.
Viral license plate deemed inappropriate recalled by state DMV
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
White gunman to be sentenced for killing 23 people in a racist Walmart attack in a Texas border city