Uniting Parents hosting Route 66 Abilities Conference Saturday

Uniting Parents will be hosting the fifth annual Route 66 Abilities Conference this Saturday. (source: Uniting Parents)(Uniting Parents)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Uniting Parents will be hosting the fifth annual Route 66 Abilities Conference this Saturday.

The conference and vendor fair will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Church of Christ at the Colonies, 4500 Wesley Rd.

Organizers say the free conference aims to provide education and training for parents, young adults with disabilities and adults, teachers and professionals who work with them.

Some topics at the conference will include safe travel for all children, empowering abilities and exploring the world with assistive technology, assistive technology and durable medical equipment and more.

