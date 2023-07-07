Who's Hiring?
The Studio hosting tattoo fundraiser for school supplies this Saturday

By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Studio is offering $50 tattoos on Saturday from noon until 8:00 p.m. with 100% of proceeds going toward purchasing school supplies for families in need.

Customers will choose a design from a sheet and one of four tattoo artists will create the art.

Last year, The Studio raised enough funds to help out 138 students who were in need of school supplies. This year, they’re hoping to double that.

“Once the fundraising event is done, we will be able to announce how much money we raised and then the actual giveaway event will be at the studio either here or in the parking lot,” said Lily Gamble, digital marketing and content creator for The Studio.

The owners always wanted to give back to the community, especially helping kids.

“When I was a kid I would get some of my school supplies like this. A lot of us came from humble beginnings and now I always thought it would be cool to do one. And now we are thankfully blessed enough to do this for the community and it’s just a good way to give back,” said Antonio Guerrero, owner of The Studio.

After a successful event last year, The Studio is excited to see what Saturday will bring.

“I’m really excited for again the range of people that this will help, especially compared to last year,” said Gamble.

For more information, check out The Studio’s Facebook page here.

