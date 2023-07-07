Storms Likely to Close Out the Work Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll stay mostly clear through a good portion of the afternoon, when at about 4-5PM, storms will initiate in the western part of the area, and make their way eastward throughout the evening. Some of these storms later today could be on the severe side. The main threat will be some very gusty winds (up to 75-80 mph), while the possibility of moderate-sized hail, flash flooding, and one or two tornadoes will be present as well. We’ll see another chance for storms tomorrow, where, yet again, some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.