Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Storms Likely to Close Out the Work Week

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll stay mostly clear through a good portion of the afternoon, when at about 4-5PM, storms will initiate in the western part of the area, and make their way eastward throughout the evening. Some of these storms later today could be on the severe side. The main threat will be some very gusty winds (up to 75-80 mph), while the possibility of moderate-sized hail, flash flooding, and one or two tornadoes will be present as well. We’ll see another chance for storms tomorrow, where, yet again, some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge
Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash yesterday evening on South Western Street, officials said.
Amarillo police: Man killed after motorcycle crash Thursday on S. Western St.
Amarillo police have closed all traffic lanes on 4700 block of South Western Street for a crash.
Amarillo police: Traffic lanes reopened on S. Western Street after crash scene
Eastridge resident recounts firework event that led to teen's death
Eastridge resident recounts firework event that led to teen’s death
Amarillo police said they are looking for a suspect after a church was burglarized last week.
Police offering $5,000 reward in their search for suspect after church burglaries in Amarillo

Latest News

Mid-Friday Outlook with Tanner
SPC Outlook
First Alert: Severe weather possible this evening
Early Friday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
More Storms This Evening