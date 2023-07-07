SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Tyler Goodwin and Eric Schilling, Camren Cavalier and Kendra Potts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Tyler Goodwin, Eric Schilling, Camren Cavalier and Kendra Potts on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Tyler Goodwin & Eric Schilling, Nazareth Football and girls Basketball Head Coach:

Nazareth Football Head Coach Tyler Goodwin and Girl’s Basketball Head Coach Eric Schilling talk to us about winning the 1A Lone Star Cup, what it means to them and more!

Camren Cavalier, Canadian Wildcats starting quarterback:

Canadian Wildcats starting quarterback Camren Cavalier talks to us about the upcoming season as it’s right around the corner, expectations for his senior year, his dad being head coach and more!

Kendra Potts, West Texas A&M Volleyball Head Coach:

West Texas A&M Volleyball head coach Kendra Potts talks to us about their new addition to their team, taking home the award of Volleyball Coach of the year and more!

