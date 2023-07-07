Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Tyler Goodwin and Eric Schilling, Camren Cavalier and Kendra Potts

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Tyler Goodwin and Eric Schilling, Camren Cavalier and Kendra Potts
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Tyler Goodwin and Eric Schilling, Camren Cavalier and Kendra Potts
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Tyler Goodwin, Eric Schilling, Camren Cavalier and Kendra Potts on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Tyler Goodwin & Eric Schilling, Nazareth Football and girls Basketball Head Coach:

Nazareth Football Head Coach Tyler Goodwin and Girl’s Basketball Head Coach Eric Schilling talk to us about winning the 1A Lone Star Cup, what it means to them and more!

Camren Cavalier, Canadian Wildcats starting quarterback:

Canadian Wildcats starting quarterback Camren Cavalier talks to us about the upcoming season as it’s right around the corner, expectations for his senior year, his dad being head coach and more!

Kendra Potts, West Texas A&M Volleyball Head Coach:

West Texas A&M Volleyball head coach Kendra Potts talks to us about their new addition to their team, taking home the award of Volleyball Coach of the year and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge
Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash yesterday evening on South Western Street, officials said.
Amarillo police: Man killed after motorcycle crash Thursday on S. Western St.
Amarillo police have closed all traffic lanes on 4700 block of South Western Street for a crash.
Amarillo police: Traffic lanes reopened on S. Western Street after crash scene
Eastridge resident recounts firework event that led to teen's death
Eastridge resident recounts firework event that led to teen’s death
Amarillo police said they are looking for a suspect after a church was burglarized last week.
Police offering $5,000 reward in their search for suspect after church burglaries in Amarillo

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Potts talks to us about their new addition to the team and more!
SPORTS DRIVE: Camren Cavalier talks to us about the upcoming season in his senior year and more!
Amarillo College Badgers
25 AC Badgers named to WJCAC All-Academic Teams
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Goodwin & Coach Schilling talk about winning the 1A Lone Star Cup and more!