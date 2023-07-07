Who's Hiring?
Sod Poodles drop third straight against Springfield

By KJ Doyle
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles lost for the third straight night up in Springfield to the Cardinals.

It was another blown lead for Amarillo, as Springfield once again mounted a late-inning surge to pull out the victory.

The Sod Poodles were up early thanks to an RBI double in the first inning by A.J. Vukovich (thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple) and an RBI single from top prospect Jordan Lawlar in the third inning.

Starter Luke Albright was masterful on the mound for the Soddies. He was able to work out of a bases loaded jam in the third inning, striking out the final two batters of the inning (one looking, one swinging) to keep the Cardinals scoreless at the time. Albright exited after six strong innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out eight.

The seventh inning is when Springfield really started doing damage.

Albright left the game and the Cardinals bats immediately found a rhythm. First, it was Irving Lopez with a two-run blast to right field to tie the game up. Then, it was Noah Mendinger with a single into right field that brought two more runs around.

That was it for the game and the Cardinals went on to win by the same score, 5-3.

For Amarillo, the third straight loss has brought the hot second half start to a screeching halt, as they’ve fallen back behind Midland in the Texas League South.

The Sod Poodles will have another chance to pick up a win tomorrow against the Cardinals with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT in Springfield.

