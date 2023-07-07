Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

“Slamarillo:” a statistical deep dive into the Sod Poodles’ electric offense

Amarillo Sod Poodles
Amarillo Sod Poodles(Amarillo Sod Poodles | Amarillo Sod Poodles)
By Preston Moore
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The most high-powered offense in all of AA baseball nationwide is right here in Amarillo, Texas.

There are 30 teams in AA baseball spread across three leagues: Texas, Southern and Eastern. The Sod Poodles only play teams within their league, but that hasn’t stopped them from finding themselves in the top-five of almost every major offensive category nationwide. I’ve interviewed a number of Sod Poodles players, coaches and executives who insist that the popular term “Slamarillo” is no joke, and through MILB.com, I’ve compiled six statistical tables with the numbers to prove it.

(Note: not all teams have played the same amount of games, so the averages seen in these tables may not always be congruent with the rankings shown.)

Perhaps the most important statistic is the simplest of them all: runs. Legendary football coach John Madden once joked, “At the end of the game, the team with the most points on the board is going to win.” It’s a simple, blunt and obvious statement, and the same applies to baseball.

The Sod Poodles lead the entire country in total runs scored with a whopping 462. That’s 34 more runs than the second-place Tennessee Smokies, and 37 more than their closest Texas League competitor, the Arkansas Travelers. In fact, throughout all of AA baseball, the Sod Poodles are the only team in the country to average six runs per game, making them as formidable an opponent as any other.

RankTeamTotal Runs ScoredAverage Runs Scored per GameLeagueMajor League Affiliate
1Amarillo Sod Poodles4626.0Texas LeagueArizona Diamondbacks
2Tennessee Smokies4285.63Southern LeagueChicago Cubs
3Arkansas Travelers4255.52Texas LeagueSeattle Mariners
4Erie SeaWolves4235.57Eastern LeagueDetroit Tigers
5Midland RockHounds4235.49Texas LeagueOakland Athletics
6Pensacola Blue Wahoos4175.49Southern LeagueMiami Marlins
7Springfield Cardinals4165.4Texas LeagueSt. Louis Cardinals
8Frisco RoughRiders4135.43Texas LeagueTexas Rangers
9Somerset Patriots4125.42Eastern LeagueNew York Yankees
10Chattanooga Lookouts3995.25Southern LeagueCincinnati Reds

The Sod Poodles have a very young squad, with five players even being born after the turn of the millennium, including Diamondbacks’ top prospects Jordan Lawlar, AJ Vukovich and Deyvison De Los Santos. With a team so young, it can take time to get into the groove of Minor League Baseball. Nevertheless, Tawa, who is currently in his second season playing in Amarillo, has seen how quickly the talented youngsters can get settled.

Although the Soddies lead the nation in runs scored, they’re only sitting one win above .500 at 39-38 on the year. With this team, though, the wins and losses don’t always tell the story. For instance, at the time of writing this article, they’re on a two-game losing streak... but each loss came by a difference of only one run.

In football, if a receiver has butterfingers, it can add an interception to the quarterback’s statistical total. In basketball, if a player sets a poor screen, it may result in less open looks at the basket for a catch-and-shoot shooter. With a sport like baseball, each individual offensive player is solely responsible for their own performance at the plate, meaning the amount of runs that a team scores in a loss can reveal a hidden story. In the case of Amarillo, no team has been more efficient on the days when they fail to pick up the “W.”

RankTeamTotal Runs Scored in LossesAverage Runs Scored per LossLeagueMajor League Affiliate
1Amarillo Sod Poodles1704.47Texas LeagueArizona Diamondbacks
2Reading Fightin Phils1673.63Eastern LeaguePhiladelphia Phillies
3Birmingham Barons1583.29Southern LeagueChicago White Sox
4Wichita Wind Surge1513.43Texas LeagueMinnesota Twins
5Corpus Christi Hooks1443.51Texas LeagueHouston Astros
6Springfield Cardinals1423.64Texas LeagueSt. Louis Cardinals
7Bowie Baysox1383.14Eastern LeagueBaltimore Orioles
8Erie SeaWolves1293.79Eastern LeagueDetroit Tigers
9Frisco RoughRiders1273.09Texas LeagueTexas Rangers
10Chattanooga Lookouts1223.59Southern LeagueCincinnati Reds

Obviously, the wins and losses are paramount in sports, but Minor League Baseball is a little different than others in that the development of the players comes before the final score. Last year, the Sod Poodles missed the playoffs, with a 68-69 overall record. In 58 games played, centerfielder Corbin Carroll finished first amongst all rookies in AA with a slugging percentage of .643. Fast forward to next week, and he’s the NL’s starting centerfielder for the MLB All-Star Game. It wasn’t about the wins and losses for Carroll, as he’s bringing “Slamarillo” to the biggest stage, just one year later.

It’s not just that the Sod Poodles are scoring runs in their losses. Take a look above at the average runs scored in their losses. They’re the only team in all of AA baseball to average over four runs per game in their losing efforts, with 4.47. That means they’re averaging nearly an entire run above the second-most runs scored in losses, the Reading Fightin Phils.

But simple runs aren’t the most exciting play in baseball. That title goes to home runs, and although the Sod Poodles don’t lead the country in that stat, they do lead the Texas League. They’re also the only team in the country that’s top-three in both total runs scored and total home runs.

RankTeamTotal Home RunsAverage Home Runs per GameLeagueMajor League Affiliate
1Somerset Patriots1161.53Eastern LeagueNew York Yankees
2Tennessee Smokies1031.36Southern LeagueChicago Cubs
3Amarillo Sod Poodles1021.32Texas LeagueArizona Diamondbacks
4Erie SeaWolves981.29Eastern LeagueDetroit Tigers
5Corpus Christi Hooks981.27Texas LeagueHouston Astros
Mississippi Braves941.24Southern LeagueAtlanta Braves
7Tulsa Drillers941.22Texas LeagueLos Angeles Dodgers
8Springfield Cardinals901.17Texas LeagueSt. Louis Cardinals
9Pensacola Blue Wahoos891.17Southern LeagueMiami Marlins
10Chattanooga Lookouts881.16Southern LeagueCincinnati Reds

In 2019′s inaugural season, the Sod Poodles won the Texas League Championship. Throughout the entirety of the regular season that year, the Sod Poodles hit a grand total of 139 home runs. With 61 games remaining on the 2023 schedule, the Sod Poodles have already hit 102 home runs. If they continue at the current rate, they would finish the season with 175 home runs. For context, that total would’ve lead the Texas League in eight out of the last 10 years.

Similar to their total runs, the Sod Poodles are first in the Texas League in home runs scored in their losses, as well. Again, every Sod Poodles fan wants to see them win games, but in a developmental league, it’s great to see a team sending it deep at this high of a rate, even in when they don’t finish the game on top.

RankTeamTotal Home Runs in LossesAverage Home Runs per LossLeagueMajor League Affiliate
1Birmingham Barons440.92Southern LeagueChicago White Sox
2Amarillo Sod Poodles411.08Texas LeagueArizona Diamondbacks
3Corpus Christi Hooks400.98Texas LeagueHouston Astros
4Reading Fightin Phils400.87Eastern LeaguePhiladelphia Phillies
5Erie SeaWolves381.12Eastern LeagueDetroit Tigers
6Mississippi Braves381.0Southern LeagueAtlanta Braves
7Northwest Arkansas Naturals380.84Texas LeagueKansas City Royals
8Springfield Cardinals360.92Texas LeagueSt. Louis Cardinals
9Tulsa Drillers341.03Texas LeagueLos Angeles Dodgers
10Tennessee Smokies320.89Southern LeagueChicago Cubs

Solomon has pitched in the majors this year, so if there’s any pitcher in Amarillo who knows the benefits of a high-powered offense, it’s him. With 25 career Minor League wins, he’s well accustomed to the ups and downs of Minor League Baseball, as well.

The Diamondbacks are one of, if not the most exciting young team in baseball, with an NL West-leading record of 50-37 on the year. With prospects like Jordan Lawlar, AJ Vukovich and Ryan Bliss all making their stops in Amarillo this year, it’s not a big surprise that the Sod Poodles are the most high-powered offense in AA baseball. That being said, there may be another reason that Amarillo is living up to the name “Slamarillo” this year: Hodgetown.

Statistically speaking, Amarillo is the windiest city in the country. It only makes sense that that would affect the ballpark that the Soddies call home, too. Pitchers know Hodgetown is a threat every time they come into town, and the Sod Poodles’ hitters love it. The high winds can easily affect pitches, putting the ball in strike zone positions that the pitcher might’ve not intended.

In fact, Amarillo has yet to pitch a shutout at home this year. That doesn’t mean they have a poor bullpen, though. The proof of their bullpen is in the pudding, as they’re the only team in the Texas League to pitch four shutouts on the road this year.

RankTeamAway to Home Differential - Shutouts PitchedShutouts Pitched - AwayShutouts Pitched - HomeMajor League Affiliate
1Amarillo Sod Poodles+440Arizona Diamondbacks
2Frisco RoughRiders+220Texas Rangers
T3San Antonio Missions+132San Diego Padres
T3Springfield Cardinals+121St. Louis Cardinals
T3Wichita Wind Surge+110Minnesota Twins
6Arkansas TravelersE22Seattle Mariners
T7Corpus Christi Hooks-112Houston Astros
T7Midland RockHounds-112Oakland Athletics
9Northwest Arkansas-202Kansas City Royals
10Tulsa-617Los Angeles Dodgers

Jarvis was called up to the AAA Diamondbacks affiliate in Reno, but before that, he started the first shutout win of the Sod Poodles’ season on April 19th. He allowed zero runs through five innings against Northwest Arkansas, en route to a 5-0 victory.

It’s not just shutouts where the Sod Poodles see drastic differences between home and away. In fact, “Slamarillo” could also be used as a term to define the town itself (alongside the young-and-talented team). Even though no team in the Texas League has allowed more home runs at home than Amarillo, it’s also true that no team is better on the road compared to their performance at home, in that statistic. The Sod Poodles have allowed 20 less home runs on the road than they have at home.

Teams like Springfield and San Antonio have seen success pitching the ball at home, and in most sports, home success is expected to be more frequent than away success. But again, baseball differs from other sports in that regard. In the same way that quarterbacks struggle to pass the football during games played in the snow, pitchers struggle to pitch the baseball during games played in high wind conditions. The Sod Poodles’ differential between home runs allowed on the road and at home proves that.

RankTeamAway to Home Differential - Home Runs AllowedHome Runs Allowed - AwayHome Runs Allowed - HomeMajor League Affiliate
1Amarillo Sod Poodles-204060Arizona Diamondbacks
T2Corpus Christi Hooks-92635Houston Astros
T2Wichita Wind Surge-95059Minnesota Twins
4Midland RockHounds-34144Oakland Athletics
T5Arkansas Travelers+54035Seattle Mariners
T5Northwest Arkansas Naturals+54136Kansas City Royals
7Frisco RoughRiders+74538Texas Rangers
8Tulsa Drillers+94637Los Angeles Dodgers
9San Antonio Missions+164226San Diego Padres
10Springfield Cardinals+234825St. Louis Cardinals

As I was compiling all of this data and making these tables, I realized something. Some AA teams are near the top in a lot of these statistics, and some AA teams are nowhere to be found in any of these tables, but only one team is consistently in the top-three of every single statistic: the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

It’s not an opinion, but a fact that there is no more exciting place in the country than Amarillo, Texas, to watch electric offensive AA baseball. The combination of Hodgetown’s windy conditions and the Diamondbacks’ elite farm system has created the perfect storm for the Sod Poodles’ hitters. Between those two factors, and all the numbers that prove it, there’s no debate in 2023: “Slamarillo” is real.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge
Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge
The Texas Rangers are investigating a “questionable death” in Childress.
Texas Rangers investigating ‘questionable death’ of 79-year-old man in Childress
Amarillo police have closed all traffic lanes on 4700 block of South Western Street for a crash.
Amarillo police: Traffic lanes reopened on S. Western Street after crash scene
Amarillo police said they are looking for a suspect after a church was burglarized last week.
Police offering $5,000 reward in their search for suspect after church burglaries in Amarillo
Justin Dwight Johnson
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on child sex crimes

Latest News

Springfield takes down Amarillo 5-3.
Sod Poodles drop third straight against Springfield
Ray Baca named THSCA Girls Track Coach of the Year.
Canyon’s Ray Baca named first ever THSCA Girls Track Coach of the Year
Todd Winfrey Unplugged- Tornado Relief Concert
Local High School Football Coach Headlines Tornado Relief Concert for Perryton and Matador Tornado Victims
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Axel Ochoa, Raymond Baca and Ricky Guy
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Axel Ochoa, Raymond Baca and Ricky Guy