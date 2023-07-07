“Slamarillo:” a statistical deep dive into the Sod Poodles’ electric offense

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The most high-powered offense in all of AA baseball nationwide is right here in Amarillo, Texas.

There are 30 teams in AA baseball spread across three leagues: Texas, Southern and Eastern. The Sod Poodles only play teams within their league, but that hasn’t stopped them from finding themselves in the top-five of almost every major offensive category nationwide. I’ve interviewed a number of Sod Poodles players, coaches and executives who insist that the popular term “Slamarillo” is no joke, and through MILB.com, I’ve compiled six statistical tables with the numbers to prove it.

(Note: not all teams have played the same amount of games, so the averages seen in these tables may not always be congruent with the rankings shown.)

Perhaps the most important statistic is the simplest of them all: runs. Legendary football coach John Madden once joked, “At the end of the game, the team with the most points on the board is going to win.” It’s a simple, blunt and obvious statement, and the same applies to baseball.

The Sod Poodles lead the entire country in total runs scored with a whopping 462. That’s 34 more runs than the second-place Tennessee Smokies, and 37 more than their closest Texas League competitor, the Arkansas Travelers. In fact, throughout all of AA baseball, the Sod Poodles are the only team in the country to average six runs per game, making them as formidable an opponent as any other.

Rank Team Total Runs Scored Average Runs Scored per Game League Major League Affiliate 1 Amarillo Sod Poodles 462 6.0 Texas League Arizona Diamondbacks 2 Tennessee Smokies 428 5.63 Southern League Chicago Cubs 3 Arkansas Travelers 425 5.52 Texas League Seattle Mariners 4 Erie SeaWolves 423 5.57 Eastern League Detroit Tigers 5 Midland RockHounds 423 5.49 Texas League Oakland Athletics 6 Pensacola Blue Wahoos 417 5.49 Southern League Miami Marlins 7 Springfield Cardinals 416 5.4 Texas League St. Louis Cardinals 8 Frisco RoughRiders 413 5.43 Texas League Texas Rangers 9 Somerset Patriots 412 5.42 Eastern League New York Yankees 10 Chattanooga Lookouts 399 5.25 Southern League Cincinnati Reds

You’re starting to see guys take some of the pressure off of themselves by understanding and believing that they belong at this level.

The Sod Poodles have a very young squad, with five players even being born after the turn of the millennium, including Diamondbacks’ top prospects Jordan Lawlar, AJ Vukovich and Deyvison De Los Santos. With a team so young, it can take time to get into the groove of Minor League Baseball. Nevertheless, Tawa, who is currently in his second season playing in Amarillo, has seen how quickly the talented youngsters can get settled.

Although the Soddies lead the nation in runs scored, they’re only sitting one win above .500 at 39-38 on the year. With this team, though, the wins and losses don’t always tell the story. For instance, at the time of writing this article, they’re on a two-game losing streak... but each loss came by a difference of only one run.

In football, if a receiver has butterfingers, it can add an interception to the quarterback’s statistical total. In basketball, if a player sets a poor screen, it may result in less open looks at the basket for a catch-and-shoot shooter. With a sport like baseball, each individual offensive player is solely responsible for their own performance at the plate, meaning the amount of runs that a team scores in a loss can reveal a hidden story. In the case of Amarillo, no team has been more efficient on the days when they fail to pick up the “W.”

Rank Team Total Runs Scored in Losses Average Runs Scored per Loss League Major League Affiliate 1 Amarillo Sod Poodles 170 4.47 Texas League Arizona Diamondbacks 2 Reading Fightin Phils 167 3.63 Eastern League Philadelphia Phillies 3 Birmingham Barons 158 3.29 Southern League Chicago White Sox 4 Wichita Wind Surge 151 3.43 Texas League Minnesota Twins 5 Corpus Christi Hooks 144 3.51 Texas League Houston Astros 6 Springfield Cardinals 142 3.64 Texas League St. Louis Cardinals 7 Bowie Baysox 138 3.14 Eastern League Baltimore Orioles 8 Erie SeaWolves 129 3.79 Eastern League Detroit Tigers 9 Frisco RoughRiders 127 3.09 Texas League Texas Rangers 10 Chattanooga Lookouts 122 3.59 Southern League Cincinnati Reds

We talk about it all the time. Stats don’t tell the whole version of the story. We just have to worry about ourselves. If we do what we do best and execute on the mound, execute at the plate, good things happen.

Obviously, the wins and losses are paramount in sports, but Minor League Baseball is a little different than others in that the development of the players comes before the final score. Last year, the Sod Poodles missed the playoffs, with a 68-69 overall record. In 58 games played, centerfielder Corbin Carroll finished first amongst all rookies in AA with a slugging percentage of .643. Fast forward to next week, and he’s the NL’s starting centerfielder for the MLB All-Star Game. It wasn’t about the wins and losses for Carroll, as he’s bringing “Slamarillo” to the biggest stage, just one year later.

It’s not just that the Sod Poodles are scoring runs in their losses. Take a look above at the average runs scored in their losses. They’re the only team in all of AA baseball to average over four runs per game in their losing efforts, with 4.47. That means they’re averaging nearly an entire run above the second-most runs scored in losses, the Reading Fightin Phils.

But simple runs aren’t the most exciting play in baseball. That title goes to home runs, and although the Sod Poodles don’t lead the country in that stat, they do lead the Texas League. They’re also the only team in the country that’s top-three in both total runs scored and total home runs.

Rank Team Total Home Runs Average Home Runs per Game League Major League Affiliate 1 Somerset Patriots 116 1.53 Eastern League New York Yankees 2 Tennessee Smokies 103 1.36 Southern League Chicago Cubs 3 Amarillo Sod Poodles 102 1.32 Texas League Arizona Diamondbacks 4 Erie SeaWolves 98 1.29 Eastern League Detroit Tigers 5 Corpus Christi Hooks 98 1.27 Texas League Houston Astros Mississippi Braves 94 1.24 Southern League Atlanta Braves 7 Tulsa Drillers 94 1.22 Texas League Los Angeles Dodgers 8 Springfield Cardinals 90 1.17 Texas League St. Louis Cardinals 9 Pensacola Blue Wahoos 89 1.17 Southern League Miami Marlins 10 Chattanooga Lookouts 88 1.16 Southern League Cincinnati Reds

This is the most exciting team that we’ve seen here in the history of Sod Poodle baseball. No one’s been hotter than this team is right now, and the talent is there to stay hot.

In 2019′s inaugural season, the Sod Poodles won the Texas League Championship. Throughout the entirety of the regular season that year, the Sod Poodles hit a grand total of 139 home runs. With 61 games remaining on the 2023 schedule, the Sod Poodles have already hit 102 home runs. If they continue at the current rate, they would finish the season with 175 home runs. For context, that total would’ve lead the Texas League in eight out of the last 10 years.

Similar to their total runs, the Sod Poodles are first in the Texas League in home runs scored in their losses, as well. Again, every Sod Poodles fan wants to see them win games, but in a developmental league, it’s great to see a team sending it deep at this high of a rate, even in when they don’t finish the game on top.

Rank Team Total Home Runs in Losses Average Home Runs per Loss League Major League Affiliate 1 Birmingham Barons 44 0.92 Southern League Chicago White Sox 2 Amarillo Sod Poodles 41 1.08 Texas League Arizona Diamondbacks 3 Corpus Christi Hooks 40 0.98 Texas League Houston Astros 4 Reading Fightin Phils 40 0.87 Eastern League Philadelphia Phillies 5 Erie SeaWolves 38 1.12 Eastern League Detroit Tigers 6 Mississippi Braves 38 1.0 Southern League Atlanta Braves 7 Northwest Arkansas Naturals 38 0.84 Texas League Kansas City Royals 8 Springfield Cardinals 36 0.92 Texas League St. Louis Cardinals 9 Tulsa Drillers 34 1.03 Texas League Los Angeles Dodgers 10 Tennessee Smokies 32 0.89 Southern League Chicago Cubs

It’s always easier pitching when you have a lead, or you have run support. Those guys going out there and putting up runs consistently... helps the pitcher in a lot of ways. That really allows you to showcase your best stuff.

Solomon has pitched in the majors this year, so if there’s any pitcher in Amarillo who knows the benefits of a high-powered offense, it’s him. With 25 career Minor League wins, he’s well accustomed to the ups and downs of Minor League Baseball, as well.

The Diamondbacks are one of, if not the most exciting young team in baseball, with an NL West-leading record of 50-37 on the year. With prospects like Jordan Lawlar, AJ Vukovich and Ryan Bliss all making their stops in Amarillo this year, it’s not a big surprise that the Sod Poodles are the most high-powered offense in AA baseball. That being said, there may be another reason that Amarillo is living up to the name “Slamarillo” this year: Hodgetown.

Statistically speaking, Amarillo is the windiest city in the country. It only makes sense that that would affect the ballpark that the Soddies call home, too. Pitchers know Hodgetown is a threat every time they come into town, and the Sod Poodles’ hitters love it. The high winds can easily affect pitches, putting the ball in strike zone positions that the pitcher might’ve not intended.

In fact, Amarillo has yet to pitch a shutout at home this year. That doesn’t mean they have a poor bullpen, though. The proof of their bullpen is in the pudding, as they’re the only team in the Texas League to pitch four shutouts on the road this year.

Rank Team Away to Home Differential - Shutouts Pitched Shutouts Pitched - Away Shutouts Pitched - Home Major League Affiliate 1 Amarillo Sod Poodles +4 4 0 Arizona Diamondbacks 2 Frisco RoughRiders +2 2 0 Texas Rangers T3 San Antonio Missions +1 3 2 San Diego Padres T3 Springfield Cardinals +1 2 1 St. Louis Cardinals T3 Wichita Wind Surge +1 1 0 Minnesota Twins 6 Arkansas Travelers E 2 2 Seattle Mariners T7 Corpus Christi Hooks -1 1 2 Houston Astros T7 Midland RockHounds -1 1 2 Oakland Athletics 9 Northwest Arkansas -2 0 2 Kansas City Royals 10 Tulsa -6 1 7 Los Angeles Dodgers

It’s no secret that Hodgetown is a tough place to pitch. Anytime we can go on the road and go somewhere where it might be a little more pitcher-friendly, it excites the pitching staff, for sure.

Jarvis was called up to the AAA Diamondbacks affiliate in Reno, but before that, he started the first shutout win of the Sod Poodles’ season on April 19th. He allowed zero runs through five innings against Northwest Arkansas, en route to a 5-0 victory.

It’s not just shutouts where the Sod Poodles see drastic differences between home and away. In fact, “Slamarillo” could also be used as a term to define the town itself (alongside the young-and-talented team). Even though no team in the Texas League has allowed more home runs at home than Amarillo, it’s also true that no team is better on the road compared to their performance at home, in that statistic. The Sod Poodles have allowed 20 less home runs on the road than they have at home.

Teams like Springfield and San Antonio have seen success pitching the ball at home, and in most sports, home success is expected to be more frequent than away success. But again, baseball differs from other sports in that regard. In the same way that quarterbacks struggle to pass the football during games played in the snow, pitchers struggle to pitch the baseball during games played in high wind conditions. The Sod Poodles’ differential between home runs allowed on the road and at home proves that.

Rank Team Away to Home Differential - Home Runs Allowed Home Runs Allowed - Away Home Runs Allowed - Home Major League Affiliate 1 Amarillo Sod Poodles -20 40 60 Arizona Diamondbacks T2 Corpus Christi Hooks -9 26 35 Houston Astros T2 Wichita Wind Surge -9 50 59 Minnesota Twins 4 Midland RockHounds -3 41 44 Oakland Athletics T5 Arkansas Travelers +5 40 35 Seattle Mariners T5 Northwest Arkansas Naturals +5 41 36 Kansas City Royals 7 Frisco RoughRiders +7 45 38 Texas Rangers 8 Tulsa Drillers +9 46 37 Los Angeles Dodgers 9 San Antonio Missions +16 42 26 San Diego Padres 10 Springfield Cardinals +23 48 25 St. Louis Cardinals

As I was compiling all of this data and making these tables, I realized something. Some AA teams are near the top in a lot of these statistics, and some AA teams are nowhere to be found in any of these tables, but only one team is consistently in the top-three of every single statistic: the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

It’s not an opinion, but a fact that there is no more exciting place in the country than Amarillo, Texas, to watch electric offensive AA baseball. The combination of Hodgetown’s windy conditions and the Diamondbacks’ elite farm system has created the perfect storm for the Sod Poodles’ hitters. Between those two factors, and all the numbers that prove it, there’s no debate in 2023: “Slamarillo” is real.

